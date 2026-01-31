Mid-market and enterprise OT teams managing access to industrial devices and PLCs will get the most from Armis Secure Remote Access because it actually understands OT protocols instead of treating them as afterthoughts. The tool supports PROFINET and Modbus natively alongside standard RDP and SSH, eliminating the dangerous practice of opening multiple firewall ports to legacy equipment. Its strength in PR.AA (identity and access control) means access decisions are tied to who you are, not just what network you're on, which matters when your users are scattered across sites and your OT environment can't tolerate failed authentication loops. Skip this if you're running a purely IT-focused remote access program or need tight integration with your existing privileged access management stack; Armis is purpose-built for OT complexity, not IT simplicity.