Armis Secure Remote Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Armis. AWS Verified Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams managing access to industrial devices and PLCs will get the most from Armis Secure Remote Access because it actually understands OT protocols instead of treating them as afterthoughts. The tool supports PROFINET and Modbus natively alongside standard RDP and SSH, eliminating the dangerous practice of opening multiple firewall ports to legacy equipment. Its strength in PR.AA (identity and access control) means access decisions are tied to who you are, not just what network you're on, which matters when your users are scattered across sites and your OT environment can't tolerate failed authentication loops. Skip this if you're running a purely IT-focused remote access program or need tight integration with your existing privileged access management stack; Armis is purpose-built for OT complexity, not IT simplicity.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPNs with zero trust should start with AWS Verified Access if your apps already live in AWS; it eliminates the networking friction that kills zero trust rollouts at other vendors, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the identity and device posture checks actually work. The catch is real: this tool prioritizes continuous access validation over threat detection and response, so pair it with a separate detection layer rather than expecting it to catch compromised devices mid-session.
Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero trust
AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Secure Remote Access vs AWS Verified Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Armis Secure Remote Access: Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero trust. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-driven access policies for OT assets, Granular access controls for PLCs and industrial devices, Secure connectivity without opening multiple firewall ports..
AWS Verified Access: AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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