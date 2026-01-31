Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation: Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation..

ORDR AI Protect Platform: AI-powered network segmentation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT environments. built by Ordr. Core capabilities include AI-powered device discovery and classification using SNMP, DPI, and APIs, Automated device grouping by function, behavior, VLAN, and risk, Pre-built enforcement matrix with real-time network flow visualization..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.