Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. ORDR AI Protect Platform is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Ordr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation
Healthcare and medical device-heavy enterprises need Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation because it discovers and maps IoMT communication paths that generic segmentation tools miss, then enforces policy without requiring manual device reconfiguration. The platform covers NIST asset management and continuous monitoring across its core workflow, and automated quarantine of compromised devices actually closes the gap between detection and containment that most segmentation solutions leave open. Skip this if your environment is mostly standard IT infrastructure with few connected medical devices; the value proposition narrows significantly outside healthcare and life sciences.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting sprawling IoT and OT networks will get the most from ORDR AI Protect Platform because it actually discovers and classifies devices that traditional network tools can't see, then builds least-privilege policies from observed traffic instead of forcing you to write them blind. The platform covers five of the five critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through incident containment, and native firewall and NAC integration means policies enforce without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your environment is mostly standard IT infrastructure with minimal OT; the AI classification overhead is unnecessary overhead for homogeneous networks.
Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security
AI-powered network segmentation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT environments
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation vs ORDR AI Protect Platform for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation: Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation..
ORDR AI Protect Platform: AI-powered network segmentation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT environments. built by Ordr. Core capabilities include AI-powered device discovery and classification using SNMP, DPI, and APIs, Automated device grouping by function, behavior, VLAN, and risk, Pre-built enforcement matrix with real-time network flow visualization..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation differentiates with Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation. ORDR AI Protect Platform differentiates with AI-powered device discovery and classification using SNMP, DPI, and APIs, Automated device grouping by function, behavior, VLAN, and risk, Pre-built enforcement matrix with real-time network flow visualization.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation is developed by Armis. ORDR AI Protect Platform is developed by Ordr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation and ORDR AI Protect Platform serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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