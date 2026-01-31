Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. ORDR AI Protect Platform is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Ordr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running converged IT/OT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security because it actually maps segmentation policy to device reality instead of just visualizing the network topology. The platform covers all five NERC CIP compliance domains and generates ACLs directly from segmentation rules, which matters when you're auditing brownfield industrial sites where manual segmentation documentation is nonexistent. Skip this if your OT environment is air-gapped or if you need deep forensic visibility into lateral movement after breach; Centrix prioritizes prevention and continuous conformance monitoring over post-incident investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting sprawling IoT and OT networks will get the most from ORDR AI Protect Platform because it actually discovers and classifies devices that traditional network tools can't see, then builds least-privilege policies from observed traffic instead of forcing you to write them blind. The platform covers five of the five critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through incident containment, and native firewall and NAC integration means policies enforce without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your environment is mostly standard IT infrastructure with minimal OT; the AI classification overhead is unnecessary overhead for homogeneous networks.
IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility
AI-powered network segmentation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT environments
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security vs ORDR AI Protect Platform for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..
ORDR AI Protect Platform: AI-powered network segmentation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT environments. built by Ordr. Core capabilities include AI-powered device discovery and classification using SNMP, DPI, and APIs, Automated device grouping by function, behavior, VLAN, and risk, Pre-built enforcement matrix with real-time network flow visualization..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security differentiates with Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82. ORDR AI Protect Platform differentiates with AI-powered device discovery and classification using SNMP, DPI, and APIs, Automated device grouping by function, behavior, VLAN, and risk, Pre-built enforcement matrix with real-time network flow visualization.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is developed by Armis. ORDR AI Protect Platform is developed by Ordr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security and ORDR AI Protect Platform serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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