Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..

ORDR AI Protect Platform: AI-powered network segmentation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT environments. built by Ordr. Core capabilities include AI-powered device discovery and classification using SNMP, DPI, and APIs, Automated device grouping by function, behavior, VLAN, and risk, Pre-built enforcement matrix with real-time network flow visualization..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.