Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running converged IT/OT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security because it actually maps segmentation policy to device reality instead of just visualizing the network topology. The platform covers all five NERC CIP compliance domains and generates ACLs directly from segmentation rules, which matters when you're auditing brownfield industrial sites where manual segmentation documentation is nonexistent. Skip this if your OT environment is air-gapped or if you need deep forensic visibility into lateral movement after breach; Centrix prioritizes prevention and continuous conformance monitoring over post-incident investigation.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation
Healthcare and medical device-heavy enterprises need Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation because it discovers and maps IoMT communication paths that generic segmentation tools miss, then enforces policy without requiring manual device reconfiguration. The platform covers NIST asset management and continuous monitoring across its core workflow, and automated quarantine of compromised devices actually closes the gap between detection and containment that most segmentation solutions leave open. Skip this if your environment is mostly standard IT infrastructure with few connected medical devices; the value proposition narrows significantly outside healthcare and life sciences.
IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility
Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security vs Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation: Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security differentiates with Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82. Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation differentiates with Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is developed by Armis. Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation is developed by Armis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security and Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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