Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security is a commercial medical device security tool by Armis. SecuriThings Essential Visibility is a commercial ot asset discovery tool by SecuriThings. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best medical device security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare security teams need medical device visibility that doesn't break clinical workflows, and Armis Centrix™ delivers this through agentless discovery and a Clinical Impact Score that prioritizes threats by patient safety risk rather than generic severity. The platform covers the full ID.AM to DE.AE arc (asset discovery through anomaly analysis) and handles the legacy device inventory that most hospitals refuse to upgrade, which is where 80 percent of the actual risk lives. Skip this if your organization runs primarily modern, patchable infrastructure; Centrix is purpose-built for the messy reality of connected anesthesia machines and decades-old imaging systems, not general IT asset management.
SecuriThings Essential Visibility
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing physical security infrastructure will get immediate value from SecuriThings Essential Visibility because it actually maps device lifecycles to vulnerability risk instead of treating EOL systems as inventory footnotes. The platform covers ID.AM asset management and ID.RA risk assessment across firmware versions, patch status, and misconfigurations with geolocation context that most OT discovery tools skip. Skip this if your physical security estate is under 500 devices or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; SecuriThings is built for organizations that've realized their camera systems and access controllers are security blind spots, not IT afterthoughts.
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection
Physical security device visibility, inventory, and vulnerability mgmt platform.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security vs SecuriThings Essential Visibility for your medical device security needs.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..
SecuriThings Essential Visibility: Physical security device visibility, inventory, and vulnerability mgmt platform. built by SecuriThings. Core capabilities include Centralized asset inventory and device monitoring, Compliance management with geolocation data and detailed device information, End-of-life and end-of-support lifecycle tracking per device..
Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security differentiates with Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization. SecuriThings Essential Visibility differentiates with Centralized asset inventory and device monitoring, Compliance management with geolocation data and detailed device information, End-of-life and end-of-support lifecycle tracking per device.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security is developed by Armis. SecuriThings Essential Visibility is developed by SecuriThings. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security and SecuriThings Essential Visibility serve similar Medical Device Security use cases: both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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