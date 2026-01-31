Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..

SecuriThings Essential Visibility: Physical security device visibility, inventory, and vulnerability mgmt platform. built by SecuriThings. Core capabilities include Centralized asset inventory and device monitoring, Compliance management with geolocation data and detailed device information, End-of-life and end-of-support lifecycle tracking per device..

Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.