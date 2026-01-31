Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive non-invasive device monitoring, Medical device and IT asset discovery, Asset Intelligence Engine with global baseline comparison..

SecuriThings Essential Visibility: Physical security device visibility, inventory, and vulnerability mgmt platform. built by SecuriThings. Core capabilities include Centralized asset inventory and device monitoring, Compliance management with geolocation data and detailed device information, End-of-life and end-of-support lifecycle tracking per device..

Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.