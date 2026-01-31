Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Tanium Guardian is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Tanium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Mid-market and enterprise teams already running Tanium should adopt Guardian for its speed advantage: zero-day alerts and remediation execute through the same console where your endpoints already report, eliminating the ticket-to-fix lag that plagues disconnected vulnerability tools. The Tanium VERT threat intelligence feed and real-time dashboards directly address ID.RA and RS.MI in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get risk visibility and containment in one platform rather than stitching alerts across tools. Guardian is weak outside the Tanium ecosystem; if you're building a multi-vendor security stack, the platform lock-in makes this a poor choice.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Proactive vulnerability alert & remediation service for Tanium platform users
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs Tanium Guardian for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Tanium Guardian: Proactive vulnerability alert & remediation service for Tanium platform users. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Real-time alerts for critical and high-severity vulnerabilities, Detailed dashboards with vulnerability insights and impact assessments, Automated remediation actions executable within Tanium platform..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro differentiates with Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume. Tanium Guardian differentiates with Real-time alerts for critical and high-severity vulnerabilities, Detailed dashboards with vulnerability insights and impact assessments, Automated remediation actions executable within Tanium platform.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is developed by Armis. Tanium Guardian is developed by Tanium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro and Tanium Guardian serve similar Exposure Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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