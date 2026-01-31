Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Tanium Guardian: Proactive vulnerability alert & remediation service for Tanium platform users. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Real-time alerts for critical and high-severity vulnerabilities, Detailed dashboards with vulnerability insights and impact assessments, Automated remediation actions executable within Tanium platform..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.