Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Tanium Guardian: Proactive vulnerability alert & remediation service for Tanium platform users. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Real-time alerts for critical and high-severity vulnerabilities, Detailed dashboards with vulnerability insights and impact assessments, Automated remediation actions executable within Tanium platform..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.