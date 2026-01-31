Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Brinqa 2026 Exposure Management Playbook: AI-powered exposure management platform for enterprise cyber risk visibility. built by Brinqa. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Risk Graph for unified exposure data, AI-driven pattern and relationship analysis, Data deduplication and enrichment..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.