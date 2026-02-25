Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..

Brinqa 2026 Exposure Management Playbook: AI-powered exposure management platform for enterprise cyber risk visibility. built by Brinqa. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Risk Graph for unified exposure data, AI-driven pattern and relationship analysis, Data deduplication and enrichment..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.