Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Bitsight Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Bitsight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk will get immediate value from Bitsight Exposure Management because it actually maps your vendor ecosystem continuously instead of relying on annual questionnaires. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions across asset discovery, risk assessment, and supply chain oversight, with real-time alerts for compromised credentials and ransomware that hit in sub-minute timeframes. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or lacks dedicated resources to act on exposure findings; the tool surfaces problems faster than most teams can remediate them.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs Bitsight Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Bitsight Exposure Management: Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management with automatic digital footprint mapping, Shadow IT and third-party vendor risk discovery, Continuous monitoring of vendor ecosystems including fourth-party vendors..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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