ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management: Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Aggregation of exposure data from 320+ security and cloud tools, Unified visibility across applications, cloud, and identity systems, Business-aligned risk prioritization using multiple risk factors..

Bitsight Exposure Management: Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management with automatic digital footprint mapping, Shadow IT and third-party vendor risk discovery, Continuous monitoring of vendor ecosystems including fourth-party vendors..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.