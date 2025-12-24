ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by ArmorCode. Bitsight Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Bitsight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders drowning in exposure alerts across 50+ disconnected tools will find immediate value in ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management because it actually reduces noise through intelligent correlation instead of just adding another dashboard. The platform ingests from 320+ tools and maps findings to business context through AI-guided remediation, which directly strengthens ID.AM and ID.RA coverage under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your team is still maturing risk assessment practices or lacks the cross-functional buy-in needed to operationalize business-aligned prioritization; ArmorCode assumes you're ready to act on what you surface.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk will get immediate value from Bitsight Exposure Management because it actually maps your vendor ecosystem continuously instead of relying on annual questionnaires. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions across asset discovery, risk assessment, and supply chain oversight, with real-time alerts for compromised credentials and ransomware that hit in sub-minute timeframes. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or lacks dedicated resources to act on exposure findings; the tool surfaces problems faster than most teams can remediate them.
Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface
Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management vs Bitsight Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management: Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Aggregation of exposure data from 320+ security and cloud tools, Unified visibility across applications, cloud, and identity systems, Business-aligned risk prioritization using multiple risk factors..
Bitsight Exposure Management: Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management with automatic digital footprint mapping, Shadow IT and third-party vendor risk discovery, Continuous monitoring of vendor ecosystems including fourth-party vendors..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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