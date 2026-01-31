Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Axonius Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Axonius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in tool sprawl will find real value in Axonius Exposure Management because it actually correlates vulnerabilities across your existing stack instead of adding another siloed scanner. The platform aggregates findings from Qualys, Tenable, CrowdStrike and dozens of others into a single risk model, then surfaces which exposures actually matter based on asset criticality and business context, not just CVSS scores. Skip this if your organization runs a single vulnerability management tool and has tight asset inventory already; Axonius justifies its cost through consolidation, not incremental capability.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs Axonius Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Axonius Exposure Management: Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools. built by Axonius. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across IT environment, Unified aggregation of vulnerabilities and exposures from multiple tools, Dynamic risk scoring based on exposure and business impact..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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