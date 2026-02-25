Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..

Axonius Exposure Management: Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools. built by Axonius. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across IT environment, Unified aggregation of vulnerabilities and exposures from multiple tools, Dynamic risk scoring based on exposure and business impact..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.