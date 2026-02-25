Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Astelia. Axonius Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Axonius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in tool sprawl will find real value in Axonius Exposure Management because it actually correlates vulnerabilities across your existing stack instead of adding another siloed scanner. The platform aggregates findings from Qualys, Tenable, CrowdStrike and dozens of others into a single risk model, then surfaces which exposures actually matter based on asset criticality and business context, not just CVSS scores. Skip this if your organization runs a single vulnerability management tool and has tight asset inventory already; Axonius justifies its cost through consolidation, not incremental capability.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools
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Common questions about comparing Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform vs Axonius Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..
Axonius Exposure Management: Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools. built by Axonius. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across IT environment, Unified aggregation of vulnerabilities and exposures from multiple tools, Dynamic risk scoring based on exposure and business impact..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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