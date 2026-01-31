Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Averlon: AI-driven platform for automated vulnerability remediation and exposure mgmt. built by Averlon. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation, Autonomous exploitability assessment and false positive filtering, MITRE-mapped attack-chain analysis..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.