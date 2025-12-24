ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management: Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Aggregation of exposure data from 320+ security and cloud tools, Unified visibility across applications, cloud, and identity systems, Business-aligned risk prioritization using multiple risk factors..

Averlon: AI-driven platform for automated vulnerability remediation and exposure mgmt. built by Averlon. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation, Autonomous exploitability assessment and false positive filtering, MITRE-mapped attack-chain analysis..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.