Averlon

Development-focused security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will see immediate value from Averlon's AI-driven triage and IDE integration; it cuts through false positives by actually assessing exploitability rather than just flagging CVEs. The platform covers ID.RA and ID.AM well with attack pathway mapping and unified visibility across code, containers, and cloud, but doesn't emphasize runtime detection or response capabilities. Skip this if your priority is runtime threat hunting or you need a tool that handles both vulnerability remediation and post-compromise investigation equally well.