Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance is a commercial ai spm tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged and IoT asset blind spots will get the most from Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine; it tracks 5 billion assets globally and spots behavior anomalies that inventory tools simply miss. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis means you're catching compromised devices in real time, not weeks later during forensics. Skip this if your environment is mostly managed endpoints and you already have mature endpoint detection; Centrix is built for organizations where traditional asset discovery fails.
JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance because it enforces policy on AI tool adoption before shadow usage becomes uncontrollable; most competitors discover AI apps but stop there, while this product actually blocks or approves access. The multi-layer discovery catches AI usage across web, API, and endpoint channels, and the compliance reporting already maps to EU AI Act requirements, which matters if you're operating under that regime. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a small approved AI toolset and you're confident employees won't experiment; the real value is for teams still in the messier discovery and control phase.
Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally
Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine vs JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..
JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance: Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Multi-layer AI application discovery, Unified Shadow AI dashboard with usage tracking, AI lifecycle and adoption monitoring..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine differentiates with Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment. JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance differentiates with Multi-layer AI application discovery, Unified Shadow AI dashboard with usage tracking, AI lifecycle and adoption monitoring.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is developed by Armis. JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine and JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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