Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

Sternum IoT Security & Observability Platform: Embedded IoT security platform with runtime protection & observability. built by Sternum. Core capabilities include Patented EIV™ embedded firmware security preventing code and memory manipulation, On-device intrusion detection and prevention (RASP/XDR-based), AI-powered threat detection correlating telemetry, attack data, and user activity..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.