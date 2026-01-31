Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Sternum IoT Security & Observability Platform is a commercial firmware & embedded security tool by Sternum. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Sternum IoT Security & Observability Platform
Manufacturing and industrial operations teams protecting embedded devices against supply chain attacks will get the most from Sternum IoT Security & Observability Platform; its binary-level firmware inspection catches third-party code vulnerabilities that traditional vulnerability scanners miss before they reach production. The patented EIV™ technology prevents code and memory manipulation at runtime with less than 3% CPU overhead, critical for resource-constrained IoT environments where agent bloat kills device performance. Skip this if your priority is post-incident forensics and recovery; Sternum prioritizes prevention and real-time detection over the incident analysis capabilities needed to reconstruct what happened after an attack succeeds.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Embedded IoT security platform with runtime protection & observability.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Sternum IoT Security & Observability Platform for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Sternum IoT Security & Observability Platform: Embedded IoT security platform with runtime protection & observability. built by Sternum. Core capabilities include Patented EIV™ embedded firmware security preventing code and memory manipulation, On-device intrusion detection and prevention (RASP/XDR-based), AI-powered threat detection correlating telemetry, attack data, and user activity..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Sternum IoT Security & Observability Platform differentiates with Patented EIV™ embedded firmware security preventing code and memory manipulation, On-device intrusion detection and prevention (RASP/XDR-based), AI-powered threat detection correlating telemetry, attack data, and user activity.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Sternum IoT Security & Observability Platform is developed by Sternum. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Sternum IoT Security & Observability Platform serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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