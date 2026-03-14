Armadin AI Cybersecurity Platform: Autonomous AI platform that simulates multi-phase attack campaigns to find kill chains. built by Armadin. Core capabilities include Autonomous multi-phase attack campaign execution (Reconnaissance, Adaptive Scouting, Precision Strike), AI-driven adaptive probing that learns from each attempt in real time, Kill chain validation tied to specific objectives (domain compromise, ransomware, data exfiltration, etc.)..

Astra Pentest Platform: Pentest platform combining automated scanning & manual VAPT with reporting. built by Astra Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanner with 8,000+ tests covering CVEs, OWASP Top 10, and SANS 25, Compliance checks for ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC2, and GDPR, Authenticated page scanning via browser extension login recording..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.