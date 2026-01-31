Arkose Labs Arkose Titan is a commercial api security tool by Arkose Labs. @fastify/rate-limit is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams defending against account takeover and credential stuffing will find Arkose Titan's value in its LLM-resistant challenges, which stop AI-powered attacks that standard CAPTCHA defeats in seconds. The platform's coverage of SMS toll fraud and fake account creation blocking means you're not managing fraud detection across five separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or identity federation; Arkose prioritizes real-time attack prevention over identity governance depth.
Teams building Node.js APIs who need rate limiting without the operational overhead of a separate service should reach for @fastify/rate-limit. The plugin ships as a native Fastify middleware with sub-millisecond latency overhead, making it practical for high-throughput routes where traditional gateway-level rate limiting adds unacceptable latency. Not for buyers who need distributed rate limiting across multiple instances without in-memory state coordination or those who require sophisticated quota management beyond simple request-per-window rules.
Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes
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Common questions about comparing Arkose Labs Arkose Titan vs @fastify/rate-limit for your api security needs.
Arkose Labs Arkose Titan: Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys. built by Arkose Labs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent detection and classification, Account takeover prevention, Credential stuffing detection..
@fastify/rate-limit: A low overhead rate limiter for your routes..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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