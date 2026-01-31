Arkose Labs Arkose Titan: Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys. built by Arkose Labs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent detection and classification, Account takeover prevention, Credential stuffing detection..

@fastify/helmet: A Fastify plugin that implements HTTP security headers through a wrapper around the helmet library to protect web applications from common vulnerabilities..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.