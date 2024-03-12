Mobile security teams responsible for vetting Android applications internally will get the most from Argus-SAF because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in for basic static analysis workflows. The framework surfaces control flow and data flow issues that catch real Android-specific vulnerabilities like insecure intent filters and hardcoded credentials before apps reach production. Skip this if your team needs automated remediation guidance or integration with CI/CD pipelines; Argus-SAF is a analysis engine, not an enforcement tool.

DryRun Security AppSec Agents

Development teams shipping code at startup and mid-market velocity need DryRun Security AppSec Agents to stop spending engineering time triaging false positives from rule-based SAST. Its AI-driven detection reasoning cuts noise by actually explaining exploitability rather than flagging every code pattern, and the pull request-native workflow means security happens where developers already work, not in a separate scanning queue. Skip this if your org needs policy enforcement across sensitive file changes as a hard gate; the allowed authors feature exists but this tool prioritizes finding real bugs over access control workflows.