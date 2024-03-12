Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Argus-SAF is a free static application security testing tool. DryRun Security AppSec Agents is a commercial static application security testing tool by DryRun Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams responsible for vetting Android applications internally will get the most from Argus-SAF because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in for basic static analysis workflows. The framework surfaces control flow and data flow issues that catch real Android-specific vulnerabilities like insecure intent filters and hardcoded credentials before apps reach production. Skip this if your team needs automated remediation guidance or integration with CI/CD pipelines; Argus-SAF is a analysis engine, not an enforcement tool.
Development teams shipping code at startup and mid-market velocity need DryRun Security AppSec Agents to stop spending engineering time triaging false positives from rule-based SAST. Its AI-driven detection reasoning cuts noise by actually explaining exploitability rather than flagging every code pattern, and the pull request-native workflow means security happens where developers already work, not in a separate scanning queue. Skip this if your org needs policy enforcement across sensitive file changes as a hard gate; the allowed authors feature exists but this tool prioritizes finding real bugs over access control workflows.
Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications.
AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests
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Common questions about comparing Argus-SAF vs DryRun Security AppSec Agents for your static application security testing needs.
Argus-SAF: Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications..
DryRun Security AppSec Agents: AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests. built by DryRun Security. Core capabilities include Contextual security analysis using data flow and architecture, AI-driven vulnerability detection without rule maintenance, Pull request security reviews..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Argus-SAF and DryRun Security AppSec Agents serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Argus-SAF is Free while DryRun Security AppSec Agents is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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