Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..

Varonis DSPM: DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation. built by Varonis. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery and classification across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Access intelligence with comprehensive access graph showing entitlements, group memberships, and sharing links, Automated remediation of excessive permissions and risky misconfigurations..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.