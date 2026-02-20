Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Arexdata. Varonis DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Varonis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling file shares across Office 365, SharePoint, and Google Workspace need Arexdata DSPM to stop permissions creep before it becomes a breach vector. The platform's real-time permission auditing and change notification workflow catches the kind of access drift that compliance audits always flag, and it maps directly to PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises file servers or lacks the governance maturity to act on permission alerts; Arexdata assumes your team will actually review and remediate the findings it surfaces.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations drowning in unmanaged data access will find immediate value in Varonis DSPM because it actually remediates excessive permissions instead of just reporting them. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions, with particular strength in asset management and continuous monitoring, and its integration with Microsoft Purview means you can enforce DLP at scale without building custom workflows. Skip this if your data footprint is small or you're still in the "discovery only" phase; Varonis assumes you have a sprawling multi-cloud environment where the cost of manual access reviews exceeds the software price.
DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking.
DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata DSPM vs Varonis DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..
Varonis DSPM: DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation. built by Varonis. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery and classification across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Access intelligence with comprehensive access graph showing entitlements, group memberships, and sharing links, Automated remediation of excessive permissions and risky misconfigurations..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata DSPM differentiates with File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail. Varonis DSPM differentiates with Automated data discovery and classification across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Access intelligence with comprehensive access graph showing entitlements, group memberships, and sharing links, Automated remediation of excessive permissions and risky misconfigurations.
Arexdata DSPM is developed by Arexdata. Varonis DSPM is developed by Varonis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata DSPM integrates with Office 365, SharePoint, OneDrive, Google Docs. Varonis DSPM integrates with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Purview, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Arexdata DSPM and Varonis DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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