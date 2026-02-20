Actifile is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. Arexdata DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Arexdata. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Financial services teams managing PII across hybrid cloud and endpoints will find Actifile's strongest value in quantifying breach risk in actual currency terms, then encrypting what matters most. The platform maps sensitive data discovery directly to FDIC and 23 NYCRR 500 compliance requirements, which cuts through the noise for regulated institutions. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS apps or you need detection and response capabilities; Actifile focuses on asset inventory and encryption, not incident handling.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling file shares across Office 365, SharePoint, and Google Workspace need Arexdata DSPM to stop permissions creep before it becomes a breach vector. The platform's real-time permission auditing and change notification workflow catches the kind of access drift that compliance audits always flag, and it maps directly to PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises file servers or lacks the governance maturity to act on permission alerts; Arexdata assumes your team will actually review and remediate the findings it surfaces.
Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.
DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Actifile vs Arexdata DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..
Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox