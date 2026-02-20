Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Data Classification is a commercial data classification tool by Arexdata. Microsoft Purview Information Protection is a commercial data classification tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data classification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing data sprawl across on-premises, cloud, and endpoints will get the most from Arexdata Data Classification because it actually tracks sensitive data movement instead of just tagging it at rest. The hybrid deployment model and built-in audit trails across all three environments address NIST ID.AM and PR.DS without requiring separate tools per location. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration in motion; Arexdata excels at classification and lifecycle governance, not real-time breach prevention.
Microsoft Purview Information Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams already deep in Microsoft 365 will find their fastest path to data classification here because Purview classifies and labels at scale without ripping out existing infrastructure. The AI-powered classifiers work across SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, and Teams simultaneously, and the exact data match capability catches structured data like credit cards and social security numbers that pattern-matching alone misses. Skip this if your data lives primarily outside Microsoft environments or if you need detection and response for data exfiltration; Purview excels at ID.AM asset discovery and PR.DS labeling but leaves incident investigation to other tools.
Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments.
Data classification and protection solution for Microsoft environments
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata Data Classification vs Microsoft Purview Information Protection for your data classification needs.
Arexdata Data Classification: Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration..
Microsoft Purview Information Protection: Data classification and protection solution for Microsoft environments. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Data discovery across on-premises file shares, SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, Microsoft Teams, and endpoints, AI-powered trainable classifiers for automatic data classification, Hundreds of pre-built sensitive information types..
Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Data Classification differentiates with Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration. Microsoft Purview Information Protection differentiates with Data discovery across on-premises file shares, SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, Microsoft Teams, and endpoints, AI-powered trainable classifiers for automatic data classification, Hundreds of pre-built sensitive information types.
Arexdata Data Classification is developed by Arexdata. Microsoft Purview Information Protection is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Data Classification and Microsoft Purview Information Protection serve similar Data Classification use cases: both are Data Classification tools, both cover Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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