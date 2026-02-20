Arexdata Data Classification: Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration..

Microsoft Purview Information Protection: Data classification and protection solution for Microsoft environments. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Data discovery across on-premises file shares, SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, Microsoft Teams, and endpoints, AI-powered trainable classifiers for automatic data classification, Hundreds of pre-built sensitive information types..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.