archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..

Microsoft Purview Information Protection: Data classification and protection solution for Microsoft environments. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Data discovery across on-premises file shares, SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, Microsoft Teams, and endpoints, AI-powered trainable classifiers for automatic data classification, Hundreds of pre-built sensitive information types..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.