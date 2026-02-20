Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
archTIS NC Protect is a commercial data classification tool by archTIS. Microsoft Purview Information Protection is a commercial data classification tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data classification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across Microsoft 365 and on-premises file shares need archTIS NC Protect's attribute-based access control, which evaluates policy in real time rather than relying on static labels alone. The tool covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and PR.DS (data security) with per-file encryption and dynamic watermarking that adjusts based on user, device, and network context, delivering protection that moves with your data. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or needs native cloud-only deployment without on-premises file share integration.
Microsoft Purview Information Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams already deep in Microsoft 365 will find their fastest path to data classification here because Purview classifies and labels at scale without ripping out existing infrastructure. The AI-powered classifiers work across SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, and Teams simultaneously, and the exact data match capability catches structured data like credit cards and social security numbers that pattern-matching alone misses. Skip this if your data lives primarily outside Microsoft environments or if you need detection and response for data exfiltration; Purview excels at ID.AM asset discovery and PR.DS labeling but leaves incident investigation to other tools.
ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares.
Data classification and protection solution for Microsoft environments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing archTIS NC Protect vs Microsoft Purview Information Protection for your data classification needs.
archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..
Microsoft Purview Information Protection: Data classification and protection solution for Microsoft environments. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Data discovery across on-premises file shares, SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, Microsoft Teams, and endpoints, AI-powered trainable classifiers for automatic data classification, Hundreds of pre-built sensitive information types..
Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
archTIS NC Protect differentiates with Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels. Microsoft Purview Information Protection differentiates with Data discovery across on-premises file shares, SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, Microsoft Teams, and endpoints, AI-powered trainable classifiers for automatic data classification, Hundreds of pre-built sensitive information types.
archTIS NC Protect is developed by archTIS. Microsoft Purview Information Protection is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
archTIS NC Protect integrates with Microsoft 365, SharePoint Online, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft GCC High and 5 more. Microsoft Purview Information Protection integrates with Microsoft 365, SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, Microsoft Teams and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
archTIS NC Protect and Microsoft Purview Information Protection serve similar Data Classification use cases: both are Data Classification tools, both cover Microsoft 365. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox