Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Data Classification is a commercial data classification tool by Arexdata. Cyberhaven Trail™ is a commercial data classification tool by Cyberhaven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data classification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing data sprawl across on-premises, cloud, and endpoints will get the most from Arexdata Data Classification because it actually tracks sensitive data movement instead of just tagging it at rest. The hybrid deployment model and built-in audit trails across all three environments address NIST ID.AM and PR.DS without requiring separate tools per location. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration in motion; Arexdata excels at classification and lifecycle governance, not real-time breach prevention.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in data lineage blind spots will get immediate value from Cyberhaven Trail™ because it actually tracks sensitive data movement across applications instead of just flagging it at rest. The tool processes billions of events to map multi-step data journeys through Snowflake, SharePoint, and other sprawling environments, giving you the asset visibility NIST ID.AM demands without manual classification work. Skip this if your data lives in a handful of systems or you're still comfortable with static data loss prevention; the complexity here pays for itself only when data routes are genuinely unknowable.
Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments.
Data lineage technology for classifying and tracking sensitive data movement
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arexdata Data Classification vs Cyberhaven Trail™ for your data classification needs.
Arexdata Data Classification: Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration..
Cyberhaven Trail™: Data lineage technology for classifying and tracking sensitive data movement. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Automated data lineage tracking, Event-based data classification, Graph database technology for data tracing..
Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Data Classification differentiates with Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration. Cyberhaven Trail™ differentiates with Automated data lineage tracking, Event-based data classification, Graph database technology for data tracing.
Arexdata Data Classification is developed by Arexdata. Cyberhaven Trail™ is developed by Cyberhaven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Data Classification and Cyberhaven Trail™ serve similar Data Classification use cases: both are Data Classification tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox