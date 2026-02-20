Arexdata Data Classification: Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration..

Cyberhaven Trail™: Data lineage technology for classifying and tracking sensitive data movement. built by Cyberhaven. Core capabilities include Automated data lineage tracking, Event-based data classification, Graph database technology for data tracing..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.