Microsoft Purview Information Protection Description

Microsoft Purview Information Protection is a data classification and protection solution designed to identify, classify, and protect sensitive and business-critical data across Microsoft 365 environments and beyond. The product was formerly known as Azure Information Protection. The solution provides data discovery capabilities that scan data at rest and in use across on-premises file shares, SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, Microsoft Teams, endpoints, and non-Microsoft cloud applications. It uses AI-powered trainable classifiers, exact data match capabilities, and hundreds of pre-built sensitive information types to automatically classify data. The platform includes built-in labeling and information protection within Microsoft 365 applications and services. Users can apply sensitivity labels to documents and emails to enforce protection policies. The solution offers a unified administration portal where administrators can configure policies, manage settings, and view analytics across on-premises file shares, Microsoft 365 services, and desktop and mobile devices. Activity Explorer provides visibility into user activities related to sensitive data, while Content Explorer allows administrators to view documents containing sensitive information to inform policy creation. The platform supports extension to non-Microsoft applications through an SDK. Microsoft Purview Information Protection is part of the Microsoft Purview Suite and integrates with Microsoft 365 Copilot to help protect sensitive data used by AI tools. The solution addresses data protection requirements across hybrid, multi-cloud, and SaaS environments.