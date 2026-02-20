Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Data Classification is a commercial data classification tool by Arexdata. Lightbeam Data Classification is a commercial data classification tool by Lightbeam. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data classification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing data sprawl across on-premises, cloud, and endpoints will get the most from Arexdata Data Classification because it actually tracks sensitive data movement instead of just tagging it at rest. The hybrid deployment model and built-in audit trails across all three environments address NIST ID.AM and PR.DS without requiring separate tools per location. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration in motion; Arexdata excels at classification and lifecycle governance, not real-time breach prevention.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unclassified data across clouds and databases should start with Lightbeam Data Classification because its identity-centric approach actually connects who accessed what to what the data contains, eliminating the guesswork that kills most classification projects. The Data Identity Graph automatically tags PCI/PII/PHI across structured and unstructured data while continuously scanning databases without manual effort, addressing the ID.AM and PR.DS gaps that leave most organizations unable to answer basic inventory questions. Skip this if your data lives almost exclusively on-premises in legacy systems; the cloud and SaaS integrations are where Lightbeam's strengths live.
Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments.
AI-powered data classification linking identity, content, and context
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata Data Classification vs Lightbeam Data Classification for your data classification needs.
Arexdata Data Classification: Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration..
Lightbeam Data Classification: AI-powered data classification linking identity, content, and context. built by Lightbeam. Core capabilities include Identity-centric classification via Data Identity Graph, Out-of-box PCI/PII/PHI labels, Custom attribute detection and classification..
Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Data Classification differentiates with Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration. Lightbeam Data Classification differentiates with Identity-centric classification via Data Identity Graph, Out-of-box PCI/PII/PHI labels, Custom attribute detection and classification.
Arexdata Data Classification is developed by Arexdata. Lightbeam Data Classification is developed by Lightbeam. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Data Classification and Lightbeam Data Classification serve similar Data Classification use cases: both are Data Classification tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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