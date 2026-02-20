Arexdata Data Classification: Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration..

Lightbeam Data Classification: AI-powered data classification linking identity, content, and context. built by Lightbeam. Core capabilities include Identity-centric classification via Data Identity Graph, Out-of-box PCI/PII/PHI labels, Custom attribute detection and classification..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.