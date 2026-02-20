archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..

Lightbeam Data Classification: AI-powered data classification linking identity, content, and context. built by Lightbeam. Core capabilities include Identity-centric classification via Data Identity Graph, Out-of-box PCI/PII/PHI labels, Custom attribute detection and classification..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.