Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
archTIS NC Protect is a commercial data classification tool by archTIS. Lightbeam Data Classification is a commercial data classification tool by Lightbeam. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data classification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across Microsoft 365 and on-premises file shares need archTIS NC Protect's attribute-based access control, which evaluates policy in real time rather than relying on static labels alone. The tool covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and PR.DS (data security) with per-file encryption and dynamic watermarking that adjusts based on user, device, and network context, delivering protection that moves with your data. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or needs native cloud-only deployment without on-premises file share integration.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unclassified data across clouds and databases should start with Lightbeam Data Classification because its identity-centric approach actually connects who accessed what to what the data contains, eliminating the guesswork that kills most classification projects. The Data Identity Graph automatically tags PCI/PII/PHI across structured and unstructured data while continuously scanning databases without manual effort, addressing the ID.AM and PR.DS gaps that leave most organizations unable to answer basic inventory questions. Skip this if your data lives almost exclusively on-premises in legacy systems; the cloud and SaaS integrations are where Lightbeam's strengths live.
ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares.
AI-powered data classification linking identity, content, and context
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Common questions about comparing archTIS NC Protect vs Lightbeam Data Classification for your data classification needs.
archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..
Lightbeam Data Classification: AI-powered data classification linking identity, content, and context. built by Lightbeam. Core capabilities include Identity-centric classification via Data Identity Graph, Out-of-box PCI/PII/PHI labels, Custom attribute detection and classification..
Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
archTIS NC Protect differentiates with Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels. Lightbeam Data Classification differentiates with Identity-centric classification via Data Identity Graph, Out-of-box PCI/PII/PHI labels, Custom attribute detection and classification.
archTIS NC Protect is developed by archTIS. Lightbeam Data Classification is developed by Lightbeam. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
archTIS NC Protect integrates with Microsoft 365, SharePoint Online, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft GCC High and 5 more. Lightbeam Data Classification integrates with Google Drive, Microsoft SharePoint, Databricks, SAP HANA, Confluence and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
archTIS NC Protect and Lightbeam Data Classification serve similar Data Classification use cases: both are Data Classification tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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