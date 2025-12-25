Arctic Wolf Managed Risk is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Atera Network Discovery is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Atera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs will benefit most from Arctic Wolf Managed Risk's concierge model, which pairs continuous scanning with actual security experts who prioritize your risks instead of leaving you to triage thousands of findings. The vendor's 24x7 support and guided risk mitigation against NIST CSF 2.0 frameworks (particularly ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.PS) mean you're getting human judgment layered on top of discovery and assessment. Skip this if you need detection and response capabilities; Arctic Wolf is built for the assess-and-harden phase, not for hunting active compromises.
SMB and mid-market IT teams already running Atera's RMM will find genuine value in Network Discovery because it eliminates the separate tool tax for basic asset inventory and CVE scanning. The NMAP-powered scanning integrates directly into your existing RMM workflows, cutting the overhead of maintaining a standalone vulnerability scanner. Where it falls short is in forensic depth; this is asset discovery and port-based CVE detection, not a replacement for active vulnerability assessment tools like Nessus or Qualys that fingerprint software versions and test exploitability. Worth deploying if you need continuous visibility into what's connecting to your network. Not worth it if you're already committed to a dedicated CVSS-scoring vulnerability platform.
Managed service for discovering, assessing, and hardening digital risks
RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection.
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Managed Risk vs Atera Network Discovery for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Arctic Wolf Managed Risk: Managed service for discovering, assessing, and hardening digital risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Environment discovery and assessment, Digital risk identification, Security hardening guidance..
Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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