Arctic Wolf Managed Risk: Managed service for discovering, assessing, and hardening digital risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Environment discovery and assessment, Digital risk identification, Security hardening guidance..

Atera Network Discovery: RMM-integrated network scanner for device discovery, inventory, and CVE detection. built by Atera. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include NMAP-powered network device discovery and cataloging, CVE identification via open port scanning, Real-time alerts for newly connected or unauthorized devices..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.