Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..

SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint: AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include On-device AI for autonomous malware prevention, Behavioral and static AI models for ransomware detection, Storyline technology for automatic event correlation..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.