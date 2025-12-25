Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for its 24x7 managed detection model; you're not buying an EDR tool, you're outsourcing threat hunting to security experts who deliver concierge-level response. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and built-in MDR integration mean your team gets incident investigation and mitigation handled by Arctic Wolf's analysts, not left to you. Skip this if you need fine-grained endpoint controls or plan to keep detection and response entirely in-house; Aurora assumes you want the vendor shouldering investigation work.
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies that can't afford alert fatigue should pick SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint for its Storyline correlation engine, which automatically threads related events into investigations instead of dumping 500 disconnected alerts per incident. The on-device AI runs autonomously without cloud callbacks, cutting detection latency to milliseconds and reducing your dependency on analyst time for triage. Skip this if you need strong SOAR integration or plan to layer it atop three other tools; SentinelOne expects to be your primary response mechanism, and split workflows dilute its advantage.
AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities
AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint for your endpoint detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint: AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include On-device AI for autonomous malware prevention, Behavioral and static AI models for ransomware detection, Storyline technology for automatic event correlation..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security differentiates with AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response. SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint differentiates with On-device AI for autonomous malware prevention, Behavioral and static AI models for ransomware detection, Storyline technology for automatic event correlation.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security and SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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