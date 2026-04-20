1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..

SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint: AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include On-device AI for autonomous malware prevention, Behavioral and static AI models for ransomware detection, Storyline technology for automatic event correlation..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.