Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies that can't afford alert fatigue should pick SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint for its Storyline correlation engine, which automatically threads related events into investigations instead of dumping 500 disconnected alerts per incident. The on-device AI runs autonomously without cloud callbacks, cutting detection latency to milliseconds and reducing your dependency on analyst time for triage. Skip this if you need strong SOAR integration or plan to layer it atop three other tools; SentinelOne expects to be your primary response mechanism, and split workflows dilute its advantage.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint: AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include On-device AI for autonomous malware prevention, Behavioral and static AI models for ransomware detection, Storyline technology for automatic event correlation..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai differentiates with Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required. SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint differentiates with On-device AI for autonomous malware prevention, Behavioral and static AI models for ransomware detection, Storyline technology for automatic event correlation.
1stProtect.ai is developed by 1stProtect.ai. SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1stProtect.ai and SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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