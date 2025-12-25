Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for its 24x7 managed detection model; you're not buying an EDR tool, you're outsourcing threat hunting to security experts who deliver concierge-level response. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and built-in MDR integration mean your team gets incident investigation and mitigation handled by Arctic Wolf's analysts, not left to you. Skip this if you need fine-grained endpoint controls or plan to keep detection and response entirely in-house; Aurora assumes you want the vendor shouldering investigation work.

Do Not Disturb

Mac-only security teams with sparse IT budgets should pick Do Not Disturb for its single, well-executed function: catching when someone physically tampers with an unattended laptop. The tool detects unauthorized access attempts through simple file system monitoring, costs nothing, and has been validated by 312 GitHub stars from practitioners who've actually deployed it. Skip this if you need EDR breadth,network detection, process monitoring, threat hunting,or if your fleet runs Windows or Linux; Do Not Disturb is intentionally narrow, solving one problem that most commercial EDR products don't prioritize at all.