Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Do Not Disturb is a free endpoint protection platform tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for its 24x7 managed detection model; you're not buying an EDR tool, you're outsourcing threat hunting to security experts who deliver concierge-level response. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and built-in MDR integration mean your team gets incident investigation and mitigation handled by Arctic Wolf's analysts, not left to you. Skip this if you need fine-grained endpoint controls or plan to keep detection and response entirely in-house; Aurora assumes you want the vendor shouldering investigation work.
Mac-only security teams with sparse IT budgets should pick Do Not Disturb for its single, well-executed function: catching when someone physically tampers with an unattended laptop. The tool detects unauthorized access attempts through simple file system monitoring, costs nothing, and has been validated by 312 GitHub stars from practitioners who've actually deployed it. Skip this if you need EDR breadth,network detection, process monitoring, threat hunting,or if your fleet runs Windows or Linux; Do Not Disturb is intentionally narrow, solving one problem that most commercial EDR products don't prioritize at all.
AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities
Do Not Disturb is a free open-source macOS security tool that detects unauthorized physical access to laptops.
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security vs Do Not Disturb for your endpoint detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..
Do Not Disturb: Do Not Disturb is a free open-source macOS security tool that detects unauthorized physical access to laptops..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Do Not Disturb is open-source with 312 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security and Do Not Disturb serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases. Key differences: Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is Commercial while Do Not Disturb is Free, Do Not Disturb is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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