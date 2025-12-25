Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for its 24x7 managed detection model; you're not buying an EDR tool, you're outsourcing threat hunting to security experts who deliver concierge-level response. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and built-in MDR integration mean your team gets incident investigation and mitigation handled by Arctic Wolf's analysts, not left to you. Skip this if you need fine-grained endpoint controls or plan to keep detection and response entirely in-house; Aurora assumes you want the vendor shouldering investigation work.