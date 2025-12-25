Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..

Bitdefender GravityZone EDR: EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Automated cross-endpoint correlation consolidating incidents across multiple endpoints, Real-time attack visualization with graphical attack chain representation, HyperDetect Tunable AI for advanced threat detection..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.