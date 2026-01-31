ARCON Security Compliance Management is a commercial compliance management tool by ARCON. AWS Audit Manager is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing fragmented infrastructure across multiple OS and database platforms will get the most from ARCON Security Compliance Management because its configuration baseline monitoring actually catches drift before it becomes a compliance violation. The platform covers six major technology categories with automated hardening and exception workflows that compress remediation cycles, and its low-code deployment means you're live without a six-month implementation. Skip this if you need detection and response capabilities; ARCON prioritizes the prevent and identify phases of the NIST framework, leaving incident management to your SIEM.
Teams managing compliance across multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Audit Manager's native integration and zero-cost entry point eliminate the usual friction of bolting on third-party audit tools. It automates evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS frameworks, cutting manual assessment time by roughly 60 percent compared to spreadsheet-driven approaches. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems in equal measure; Audit Manager stays firmly in the AWS ecosystem and won't consolidate findings across hybrid environments.
Security compliance mgmt platform for IT risk detection and remediation
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
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Common questions about comparing ARCON Security Compliance Management vs AWS Audit Manager for your compliance management needs.
ARCON Security Compliance Management: Security compliance mgmt platform for IT risk detection and remediation. built by ARCON. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated risk scanning and assessment, Security and configuration assessments for databases, servers, OS, middleware, and network devices, Security drift management with baseline configuration monitoring..
AWS Audit Manager: Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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