Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ARCON Privileged Access Management is a commercial privileged access management tool by ARCON. Okta Workforce Identity is a commercial access management tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
ARCON Privileged Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing critical infrastructure will value ARCON Privileged Access Management for its session recording and activity monitoring that actually catches what privileged users do, not just who accessed what. The vendor's NIST CSF 2.0 coverage in Continuous Monitoring (DE.CM) is substantive here; they're built around detection of anomalies in real time rather than just access control. Skip this if your priority is identity governance across thousands of cloud service accounts; ARCON's strength is legacy systems and on-premises infrastructure where session visibility matters more than consent workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling SaaS estates will get the most from Okta Workforce Identity; its 8,000-plus pre-built integrations and Universal Directory eliminate the identity fragmentation that forces manual access reviews across disconnected apps. The vendor's Okta AI threat detection and adaptive MFA policies score decisively on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, catching compromised credentials and anomalous logins before lateral movement happens. Skip this if your priority is privileged access management for on-premises infrastructure; Okta's PAM module is bolted-on, not native, and it assumes cloud-first identity architectures.
PAM solution for managing and securing privileged access to systems
Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security
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Common questions about comparing ARCON Privileged Access Management vs Okta Workforce Identity for your privileged access management needs.
ARCON Privileged Access Management: PAM solution for managing and securing privileged access to systems. built by ARCON. Core capabilities include Privileged account management, Privileged user activity monitoring, Privileged session auditing..
Okta Workforce Identity: Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ARCON Privileged Access Management differentiates with Privileged account management, Privileged user activity monitoring, Privileged session auditing. Okta Workforce Identity differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication.
ARCON Privileged Access Management is developed by ARCON. Okta Workforce Identity is developed by Okta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ARCON Privileged Access Management and Okta Workforce Identity serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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