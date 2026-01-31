ARCON Privileged Access Management

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing critical infrastructure will value ARCON Privileged Access Management for its session recording and activity monitoring that actually catches what privileged users do, not just who accessed what. The vendor's NIST CSF 2.0 coverage in Continuous Monitoring (DE.CM) is substantive here; they're built around detection of anomalies in real time rather than just access control. Skip this if your priority is identity governance across thousands of cloud service accounts; ARCON's strength is legacy systems and on-premises infrastructure where session visibility matters more than consent workflows.