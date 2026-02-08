Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..

@fastify/rate-limit: A low overhead rate limiter for your routes..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.