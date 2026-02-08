Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..

F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.