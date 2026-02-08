Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arcjet is a commercial api security tool by Arcjet. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is a commercial api security tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers building APIs and web services need bot and rate-limit protection that doesn't require security expertise to deploy, and Arcjet's SDK-first approach means you configure rules in code rather than wrestling with WAF consoles. The WebAssembly-based local execution runs decisions at the edge without sending traffic to external services, cutting latency and keeping you compliant with data residency constraints. Skip this if your primary concern is legacy OWASP Top 10 coverage on existing monolithic applications; Arcjet is built for modern application stacks, not retrofitting old infrastructure.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX
DevOps teams running NGINX in Kubernetes will get the most from F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX because the declarative, API-driven configuration model actually fits how modern infrastructure teams work instead of fighting them. The eBPF-based multi-layer defense and 7,500+ attack signatures cover OWASP Top 10 API risks across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC without requiring signature tuning for every new endpoint. Skip this if you need centralized visibility across multiple WAF vendors or run primarily on cloud-managed API gateways; F5's strength here is depth in the NGINX ecosystem, not breadth across platforms.
Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection
WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments
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Common questions about comparing Arcjet vs F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX for your api security needs.
Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arcjet differentiates with Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX differentiates with Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC.
Arcjet is developed by Arcjet. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arcjet and F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection, OWASP, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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