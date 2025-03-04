Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
archTIS Spirion is a commercial data security posture management tool by Spirion. Varonis DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Varonis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data across hybrid environments need archTIS Spirion for its 98.5% discovery accuracy and ability to scan both cloud and on-premises systems simultaneously, where most competitors force you to choose. The persistent data labeling and real-time policy enforcement across Microsoft 365 and SharePoint mean you're not just finding sensitive data, you're actually remediating it before exposure happens. Skip this if your organization has minimal cloud footprint or runs primarily on non-Microsoft platforms; the integration depth here is built for enterprises already committed to M365.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations drowning in unmanaged data access will find immediate value in Varonis DSPM because it actually remediates excessive permissions instead of just reporting them. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions, with particular strength in asset management and continuous monitoring, and its integration with Microsoft Purview means you can enforce DLP at scale without building custom workflows. Skip this if your data footprint is small or you're still in the "discovery only" phase; Varonis assumes you have a sprawling multi-cloud environment where the cost of manual access reviews exceeds the software price.
Sensitive data discovery, classification, and remediation platform
DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation
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Common questions about comparing archTIS Spirion vs Varonis DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
archTIS Spirion: Sensitive data discovery, classification, and remediation platform. built by Spirion. Core capabilities include Sensitive data discovery using AnyFind algorithm, Data classification with persistent labeling and visual markers, Automated remediation of vulnerable and overexposed data..
Varonis DSPM: DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation. built by Varonis. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery and classification across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Access intelligence with comprehensive access graph showing entitlements, group memberships, and sharing links, Automated remediation of excessive permissions and risky misconfigurations..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
archTIS Spirion differentiates with Sensitive data discovery using AnyFind algorithm, Data classification with persistent labeling and visual markers, Automated remediation of vulnerable and overexposed data. Varonis DSPM differentiates with Automated data discovery and classification across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Access intelligence with comprehensive access graph showing entitlements, group memberships, and sharing links, Automated remediation of excessive permissions and risky misconfigurations.
archTIS Spirion is developed by Spirion. Varonis DSPM is developed by Varonis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
archTIS Spirion integrates with Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Microsoft Exchange, Google Workspace, AWS S3 and 14 more. Varonis DSPM integrates with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Purview, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
archTIS Spirion and Varonis DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools, both cover Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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