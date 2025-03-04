archTIS Spirion: Sensitive data discovery, classification, and remediation platform. built by Spirion. Core capabilities include Sensitive data discovery using AnyFind algorithm, Data classification with persistent labeling and visual markers, Automated remediation of vulnerable and overexposed data..

Varonis DSPM: DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation. built by Varonis. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery and classification across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Access intelligence with comprehensive access graph showing entitlements, group memberships, and sharing links, Automated remediation of excessive permissions and risky misconfigurations..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.