Archer Third-Party Risk Management: Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Third-party relationship catalog with contract documentation, Third-party risk assessment execution and analysis, Performance metrics and SLA tracking..

Bitsight Continuous Monitoring: Continuous monitoring platform for third-party cybersecurity risk assessment. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time third-party cybersecurity performance monitoring, Correlated risk vectors for ransomware and data breach prediction, Fourth-party risk management with automatic product discovery..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.