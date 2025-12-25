Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Archer Evolv™ is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Archer. MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by MetricStream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling regulatory obligations across multiple jurisdictions should start with Archer Evolv for its horizon scanning that catches regulatory changes before they hit your compliance calendar. The platform covers six distinct risk domains,operational, enterprise, IT, third-party, and resilience,and ties risk exposure directly to financial impact through quantitative modeling, which means your board conversations shift from "we have risks" to "this costs us $2M in exposure." The tradeoff: Archer Evolv prioritizes governance and risk quantification over incident response orchestration, so teams expecting real-time alert triage and playbook automation should look elsewhere.
MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling third-party ecosystems will get the most from MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC; its automated fourth-party risk assessment and supply chain monitoring directly address NIST CSF 2.0 GV.SC, which most GRC platforms treat as an afterthought. The platform's AI-driven control testing and continuous monitoring eliminate the manual audit cycles that typically consume months, and its native SOX compliance automation matters if you're publicly traded or heading that direction. Skip this if your organization needs strong incident response automation; MetricStream prioritizes governance and control effectiveness over forensics and recovery workflows.
AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management
AI-driven GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, cyber, and resilience mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Archer Evolv™ vs MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Archer Evolv™: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management. built by Archer. Core capabilities include AI-powered regulatory intelligence with horizon scanning, Automated compliance workflows, Global obligations catalog for regulatory and non-regulatory requirements..
MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC: AI-driven GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, cyber, and resilience mgmt. built by MetricStream. Core capabilities include AI-driven risk assessments and control effectiveness monitoring, Automated regulatory update ingestion and compliance mapping, AI-powered internal audit automation and SOX compliance..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archer Evolv™ differentiates with AI-powered regulatory intelligence with horizon scanning, Automated compliance workflows, Global obligations catalog for regulatory and non-regulatory requirements. MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC differentiates with AI-driven risk assessments and control effectiveness monitoring, Automated regulatory update ingestion and compliance mapping, AI-powered internal audit automation and SOX compliance.
Archer Evolv™ is developed by Archer. MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC is developed by MetricStream. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archer Evolv™ and MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools, both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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