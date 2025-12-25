Archer Evolv™: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management. built by Archer. Core capabilities include AI-powered regulatory intelligence with horizon scanning, Automated compliance workflows, Global obligations catalog for regulatory and non-regulatory requirements..

MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC: AI-driven GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, cyber, and resilience mgmt. built by MetricStream. Core capabilities include AI-driven risk assessments and control effectiveness monitoring, Automated regulatory update ingestion and compliance mapping, AI-powered internal audit automation and SOX compliance..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.