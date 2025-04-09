Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC: AI-driven GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, cyber, and resilience mgmt. built by MetricStream. Core capabilities include AI-driven risk assessments and control effectiveness monitoring, Automated regulatory update ingestion and compliance mapping, AI-powered internal audit automation and SOX compliance..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.