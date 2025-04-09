Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by MetricStream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling third-party ecosystems will get the most from MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC; its automated fourth-party risk assessment and supply chain monitoring directly address NIST CSF 2.0 GV.SC, which most GRC platforms treat as an afterthought. The platform's AI-driven control testing and continuous monitoring eliminate the manual audit cycles that typically consume months, and its native SOX compliance automation matters if you're publicly traded or heading that direction. Skip this if your organization needs strong incident response automation; MetricStream prioritizes governance and control effectiveness over forensics and recovery workflows.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
AI-driven GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, cyber, and resilience mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC: AI-driven GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, cyber, and resilience mgmt. built by MetricStream. Core capabilities include AI-driven risk assessments and control effectiveness monitoring, Automated regulatory update ingestion and compliance mapping, AI-powered internal audit automation and SOX compliance..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC differentiates with AI-driven risk assessments and control effectiveness monitoring, Automated regulatory update ingestion and compliance mapping, AI-powered internal audit automation and SOX compliance.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC is developed by MetricStream. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and MetricStream AI-first Connected GRC serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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