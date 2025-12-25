Archer Evolv™: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management. built by Archer. Core capabilities include AI-powered regulatory intelligence with horizon scanning, Automated compliance workflows, Global obligations catalog for regulatory and non-regulatory requirements..

Hyperproof GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for compliance, risk, audit, and third-party risk mgmt. built by Hyperproof. Core capabilities include AI-powered control mapping automation, Common control set management across frameworks, Continuous compliance monitoring..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.