Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Archer Evolv™ is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Archer. Hyperproof GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Hyperproof. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling regulatory obligations across multiple jurisdictions should start with Archer Evolv for its horizon scanning that catches regulatory changes before they hit your compliance calendar. The platform covers six distinct risk domains,operational, enterprise, IT, third-party, and resilience,and ties risk exposure directly to financial impact through quantitative modeling, which means your board conversations shift from "we have risks" to "this costs us $2M in exposure." The tradeoff: Archer Evolv prioritizes governance and risk quantification over incident response orchestration, so teams expecting real-time alert triage and playbook automation should look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual compliance evidence collection will see immediate ROI from Hyperproof GRC because its AI automates control mapping across 120+ frameworks, cutting weeks of busywork into days. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions,rare depth for GRC tools,and integrates directly with your existing stack through 15+ connectors including ServiceNow and GitHub, meaning you're not bolting on another siloed system. Skip this if your organization needs threat detection or incident response baked in; Hyperproof stays in the policy and audit lane, leaving that work to your SIEM.
AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management
AI-powered GRC platform for compliance, risk, audit, and third-party risk mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Archer Evolv™ vs Hyperproof GRC for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Archer Evolv™: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management. built by Archer. Core capabilities include AI-powered regulatory intelligence with horizon scanning, Automated compliance workflows, Global obligations catalog for regulatory and non-regulatory requirements..
Hyperproof GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for compliance, risk, audit, and third-party risk mgmt. built by Hyperproof. Core capabilities include AI-powered control mapping automation, Common control set management across frameworks, Continuous compliance monitoring..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archer Evolv™ differentiates with AI-powered regulatory intelligence with horizon scanning, Automated compliance workflows, Global obligations catalog for regulatory and non-regulatory requirements. Hyperproof GRC differentiates with AI-powered control mapping automation, Common control set management across frameworks, Continuous compliance monitoring.
Archer Evolv™ is developed by Archer. Hyperproof GRC is developed by Hyperproof. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archer Evolv™ and Hyperproof GRC serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools, both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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