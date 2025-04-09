Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Hyperproof GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Hyperproof. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual compliance evidence collection will see immediate ROI from Hyperproof GRC because its AI automates control mapping across 120+ frameworks, cutting weeks of busywork into days. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions,rare depth for GRC tools,and integrates directly with your existing stack through 15+ connectors including ServiceNow and GitHub, meaning you're not bolting on another siloed system. Skip this if your organization needs threat detection or incident response baked in; Hyperproof stays in the policy and audit lane, leaving that work to your SIEM.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
AI-powered GRC platform for compliance, risk, audit, and third-party risk mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Hyperproof GRC for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Hyperproof GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for compliance, risk, audit, and third-party risk mgmt. built by Hyperproof. Core capabilities include AI-powered control mapping automation, Common control set management across frameworks, Continuous compliance monitoring..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Hyperproof GRC differentiates with AI-powered control mapping automation, Common control set management across frameworks, Continuous compliance monitoring.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Hyperproof GRC is developed by Hyperproof. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Hyperproof GRC serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools, both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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