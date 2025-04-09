6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Hyperproof GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for compliance, risk, audit, and third-party risk mgmt. built by Hyperproof. Core capabilities include AI-powered control mapping automation, Common control set management across frameworks, Continuous compliance monitoring..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.