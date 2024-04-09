Security teams running bug bounty programs or conducting external reconnaissance will extract the most value from Aquatone for initial subdomain enumeration and screenshot-based triage. Its free cost and 5,845 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among pentesters and security researchers who need fast visual reconnaissance before deeper scanning. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or continuous asset monitoring; Aquatone is a starting point tool, not a detection platform.

Detectify Surface Monitoring

Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track internet-facing assets across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Detectify Surface Monitoring. Its automatic subdomain discovery and payload-based testing catch misconfigurations that passive scanning misses, and it maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, the two functions most security teams underinvest in. Skip this if your org needs deep application scanning or prioritizes known-vulnerability remediation over asset visibility; Detectify assumes you've already cataloged what's out there and want continuous monitoring of what's exposed.