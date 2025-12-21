Akamai DNS Posture Management

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing DNS across multicloud and on-prem infrastructure should pick Akamai DNS Posture Management for its agentless discovery and drift detection, which catches configuration gaps that ticketing-only workflows miss. The side-scanning deployment model eliminates the agent sprawl problem you hit with endpoint-dependent tools, and CIS-compliant reporting lets you close audit findings without manual translation. Skip this if your DNS footprint is small or static; the tool's value compounds with environment complexity, not simplicity.