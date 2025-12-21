Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Akamai. aquatone is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing DNS across multicloud and on-prem infrastructure should pick Akamai DNS Posture Management for its agentless discovery and drift detection, which catches configuration gaps that ticketing-only workflows miss. The side-scanning deployment model eliminates the agent sprawl problem you hit with endpoint-dependent tools, and CIS-compliant reporting lets you close audit findings without manual translation. Skip this if your DNS footprint is small or static; the tool's value compounds with environment complexity, not simplicity.
Security teams running bug bounty programs or conducting external reconnaissance will extract the most value from Aquatone for initial subdomain enumeration and screenshot-based triage. Its free cost and 5,845 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among pentesters and security researchers who need fast visual reconnaissance before deeper scanning. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or continuous asset monitoring; Aquatone is a starting point tool, not a detection platform.
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
A tool for domain flyovers
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Common questions about comparing Akamai DNS Posture Management vs aquatone for your external attack surface management needs.
Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
aquatone: A tool for domain flyovers..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is developed by Akamai. aquatone is open-source with 5,845 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai DNS Posture Management and aquatone serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security. Key differences: Akamai DNS Posture Management is Commercial while aquatone is Free, aquatone is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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