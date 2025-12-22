Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..

ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management: AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud. built by ArmourZero. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.