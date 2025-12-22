Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Trivy is a free vulnerability assessment tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmourZero. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and early-stage security programs should choose Aqua Trivy because it's free, runs offline, and catches vulnerabilities in container images and infrastructure code before they reach production, with no vendor lock-in. The tool scans across OS packages, application dependencies, and IaC misconfigurations in a single CLI pass, integrates natively with GitHub Actions and Kubernetes, and maintains an auto-updating CVE database that doesn't require a paid subscription. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection, policy enforcement across cloud resources, or a graphical dashboard; Trivy is deliberately scan-focused and hands-off, which is its strength for teams that prefer shifting left over centralizing visibility.
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling application portfolios across multiple cloud providers will get the most from ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management because it actually scans APIs and infrastructure-as-code alongside traditional DAST and SAST, catching the blind spots most scanning tools leave open. The AI-powered remediation suggestions cut triage time meaningfully, and built-in task management keeps fixes moving without ticket ping-pong between security and development. Skip this if your primary concern is vulnerability *response* and incident recovery; ArmourZero is explicitly risk assessment and platform security hardening, not incident management.
Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps
AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aqua Trivy vs ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aqua Trivy: Open source vulnerability & IaC scanner for containers & cloud native apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, Container image scanning..
ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management: AI-powered automated vuln scanning for apps, APIs, domains, and cloud. built by ArmourZero. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in infrastructure as code (iac) scanning. Aqua Trivy differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for OS and programming language packages, Container image scanning, Git repository scanning. ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management differentiates with Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA).
Aqua Trivy is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management is developed by ArmourZero. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Trivy integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab, Harbor, Kubernetes, Helm and 4 more. ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, Bitbucket, AWS and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aqua Trivy and ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Key differences: Aqua Trivy is Free while ArmourZero Automated Vulnerability Management is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox